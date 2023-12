Klingberg will undergo hip surgery and miss the remainder of the season, GM Brad Treliving told David Alter of Sports Illustrated on Wednesday.

Klingberg will complete the campaign with five assists, 11 hits and 14 blocks in 14 contests this season. The 31-year-old defenseman, who has a $4.15 million cap hit, was put on the long-term injured reserve list Nov. 23. He can become an unrestricted free agent this summer.