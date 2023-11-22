Klingberg (undisclosed) will miss Toronto's games against Chicago on Friday and Pittsburgh on Saturday, per David Alter of Sports Illustrated.
There's no timetable for Klingberg's return, but it's not a great sign that he can already be ruled out for the Maple Leafs' next two contests. Klingberg has five assists in 14 games this season. He was last in the lineup Nov. 11.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' John Klingberg: Not playing Sunday•
-
Maple Leafs' John Klingberg: Doubtful Friday•
-
Maple Leafs' John Klingberg: Back in action Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' John Klingberg: Suffers undisclosed injury•
-
Maple Leafs' John Klingberg: Can score but can't stop others•
-
Maple Leafs' John Klingberg: Two helpers in Leafs debut•