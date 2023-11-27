Klingberg (hip) has a doctor appointment scheduled for this week in New York to determine the next step in his recovery process, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.

The Maple Leafs expect to have some clarity on Klingberg's status shortly afterward. The 31-year-old blueliner was placed on long-term injured reserve by Toronto on Thursday. Klingberg has five assists, 14 shots on goal, 14 blocked shots and 11 hits in 14 appearances this season.