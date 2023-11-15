Klingberg (undisclosed) is likely to miss Friday's game against Detroit, per Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun.

Klingberg missed last Friday's 5-4 shootout win over Calgary because of an undisclosed injury before returning Saturday. Despite logging 19:00 of ice time in that contest, coach Sheldon Keefe suggested Wednesday that the defenseman hasn't fully recovered. Klingberg has five assists, a minus-7 rating, 11 hits and 14 blocks in 14 appearances this year.