Dostal will guard the road goal versus the Golden Knights on Thursday, Derek Lee of The Sporting Tribune reports.

Dostal will end up having played in seven of the Ducks' final eight games. He's gone 2-3-1 with 18 goals allowed over his last six outings. The Golden Knights still have playoff positioning to play for, so this is likely to be a challenging season finale for Dostal in his 44th outing of the campaign.