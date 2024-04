Dostal will guard the road goal Saturday versus the Kings, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Dostal went 2-2-1 with 15 goals allowed over his previous five outings before getting a breather Friday versus the Flames. He got extra reps while John Gibson was sidelined with an upper-body injury. It's not a fantasy-friendly matchup for Dostal in Saturday's contest, especially because the Ducks are in the second half of a back-to-back.