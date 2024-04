Dostal stopped 32 of 33 shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Dostal had a tough matchup for the season finale, but he was able to put in a strong performance for his third win over six outings in April. The 23-year-old ends the season at 14-23-3 with a 3.33 GAA and a .902 save percentage over 44 appearances. Dostal is set to fill a similar role for the Ducks next season, though that could change if the team can find a taker for John Gibson's $6.4 million cap hit.