Dostal will protect the home net Tuesday against the Kings, according to Alyson Lozoff of Bally Sports West.

Dostal has picked up one victory over his last six outings, allowing 21 goals on 167 shots during that stretch. He has a 12-22-3 record this season with a 3.47 GAA and an .898 save percentage across 41 games played. The Kings rank 16th in the league this campaign with 3.12 goals per contest.