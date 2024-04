Dostal allowed three goals on 28 shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Kings.

Dostal took his sixth loss in his last eight games, though the Ducks' lack of offense was once again a factor. The 23-year-old dropped to 13-23-3 with a 3.39 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 43 appearances this season. The Ducks' season ends Thursday versus the Golden Knights, but it's unclear which one of Dostal or John Gibson will start that game.