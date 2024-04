Dostal allowed five goals on 31 shots in Sunday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Blues.

Dostal took his fifth loss in the last six outings, and he's given up a total of 21 goals in that span. This was his fourth straight game, as John Gibson (undisclosed) was out again. Dostal is at 12-22-3 with a 3.47 GAA and an .898 save percentage through 41 outings this season. The Ducks are facing likely playoff teams in three of their last four games, so Dostal will remain a weak fantasy play down the stretch.