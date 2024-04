Dostal allowed a goal on 37 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Kings.

Dostal made his fifth straight start, and this was his best performance in that span. He limited the Kings to an Akil Thomas goal on a broken play in the first period. Dostal improved to 13-22-3 with a 3.40 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 42 appearances. John Gibson is getting closer to a return from an upper-body injury, but it's possible Dostal could start two of the Ducks' last three games to get more experience.