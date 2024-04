Dostal will get the starting nod at home against the Blues on Sunday.

Dostal has allowed at least three goals in five straight games, posting an .882 save percentage while going 1-3-1 during that span. The 23-year-old hasn't won a home start since March 21 against Chicago. He's 12-22-2 this season with a 3.43 GAA and an .899 save percentage.