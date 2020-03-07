Ducks' Michael Del Zotto: Distributes helper
Del Zotto picked up an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 2-1 win over the Maple Leafs.
Del Zotto ended a four-game point drought with his helper on Carter Rowney's first-period tally. The 29-year-old defenseman has taken on a big role with injuries plaguing four Ducks blueliners currently. Del Zotto is up to 14 points, 97 hits and 55 shots through 46 games overall.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.