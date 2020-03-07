Del Zotto picked up an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 2-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Del Zotto ended a four-game point drought with his helper on Carter Rowney's first-period tally. The 29-year-old defenseman has taken on a big role with injuries plaguing four Ducks blueliners currently. Del Zotto is up to 14 points, 97 hits and 55 shots through 46 games overall.