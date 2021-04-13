Deslauriers registered an assist and two PIM in Monday's 4-0 win over the Sharks.

Deslauriers ultimately didn't move at the trade deadline despite briefly being linked to the Penguins. He celebrated staying in Anaheim with an assist to collect his third point in his last four games. The physical winger has nine points, 47 PIM, 103 hits and 45 shots on net through 37 contests this year.