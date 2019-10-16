Ducks' Nicolas Deslauriers: Struggling to find ice time
Deslauriers has been a healthy scratch for four of the Ducks' first six games of the campaign.
Deslauriers will be a healthy scratch more often than not in 2019-20, and won't pose much of an offensive threat when in the lineup, so he won't be worthy of consideration in daily or season-long fantasy formats this season.
