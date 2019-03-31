Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Continues blazing hot streak

Rakell posted a hat trick with six shots on goal in a 5-1 victory against the Oilers on Saturday.

The 25-year-old didn't score Friday, snapping a modest three-game goal streak, but he got right back in the goal column in a big way Saturday. He has seven goals and eight points in the last five games. For some, this is going to be too little, too late because Rakell posted 30-goal campaigns in each of the last two seasons, and just a week ago, he had 10 goals. But if he continues this hot streak into next week, Rakell can record his fourth straight 20-goal season. He has 18 goals and 41 points with a minus-15 rating in 67 games during 2018-19.