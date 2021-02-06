Rakell produced an assist in Friday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Sharks.

Rakell set up Maxime Comtois' first of two goals in the game at 18:22 of the second period. That gave the Ducks a 3-1 lead at the time. Rakell has struggled to regularly produce offense with just a goal and three helpers in 12 outings. He has 37 shots on net, 15 hits and a minus-6 rating this year, and he skated on the third line in Friday's contest. His fantasy value will be limited to his physicality while he remains in a bottom-six role for the league's 30th-ranked offense (1.92 goals per game).