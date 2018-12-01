Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Posts multiple points

Rakell recorded two assists in a 2-1 overtime victory against the Hurricanes on Friday.

The two points are nice, and Rakell has two multi-point performances in the last five. Still, owners have to be disappointed Rakell only has four goals in 28 contests this season. The good news is that at some point, Rakell should see an uptick in his career-low 4.9 shooting percentage. That actually makes the 25-year-old a good buy-low candidate.