Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Tallies in loss
Rakell scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Oilers.
Rakell's fifth goal of the year tied the game at one, but the Oilers ran away with it in the second period. Rakell has 11 points, 54 shots and a plus-8 rating in 18 appearances while manning a top-six role.
