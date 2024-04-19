Strome logged two assists, two hits and two PIM in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Strome ended 2023-24 on a 19-game goal drought, earning just five assists in that span. He was far from consistent this season, but he had a much stronger first half of the campaign. Overall, the 30-year-old forward produced 11 goals, 30 helpers, 131 shots on net, 64 hits, 86 PIM and a minus-20 rating over 79 appearances in a middle-six role.