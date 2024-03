Strome scored a goal and added two PIM in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Senators.

Strome had picked up three assists during his seven-game goal drought, which came to an end when he potted the equalizer early in the second period. The 30-year-old forward has offered solid secondary scoring this season, often in a middle-six role. He's up to 34 points, 101 shots on net, 71 PIM, 47 hits and a minus-14 rating through 59 appearances.