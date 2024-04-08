Strome produced an assist, six shots on goal and two PIM in Sunday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Blues.

Strome went minus-9 with 11 PIM and 18 shots on net during his 14-game point drought. The 30-year-old forward has lost all consistency over the second half of the campaign after playing well early on. He's at 37 points, 127 shots on net, 58 hits, 84 PIM and a minus-23 rating through 75 appearances this season. As the Ducks integrate more prospects in the coming years, Strome could more often find himself in a bottom-six role, though he's also likely to retain a power-play role.