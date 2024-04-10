Strome registered two assists, four hits and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Kings.

Strome has three helpers over his last two contests, though that increased production follows a 14-game drought. The 30-year-old has lacked consistency this season, posting 39 points through 76 contests. He's added 127 shots on net, 62 hits, 84 PIM and a minus-20 rating in a middle-six role with power-play time. Strome still has a chance to match his 41-point effort from last year, but both of his first two seasons with the Ducks are well below what he was able to do over four years with the Rangers.