Strome scored a goal on two shots and added a power-play assist in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Stars.

Strome got the Ducks on the board in the second period and set up Alex Killorn's tally in the third. The 30-year-old Strome has scored in back-to-back games, and he has 12 points over 13 contests since the All-Star break. He should continue to see top-six minutes with Adam Henrique dealt to Edmonton earlier in the week. Strome is at 36 points (14 on the power play) with 103 shots on net, 71 PIM, 47 hits and a minus-15 rating through 60 appearances.