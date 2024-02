Strome provided a power-play assist in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Kings.

Strome has earned five of his last seven points on the power play. The 30-year-old forward has moved down to center the third line after spending much of the first half of the campaign as a top-six winger, but the on-paper demotion hasn't hurt his offense. He's at 31 points, 96 shots on net, 67 PIM and 41 hits through 54 appearances.