Zegras scored a goal on five shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Kings.

Zegras broke up David Rittich's shutout bid with a goal at 11:18 of the third period. With two goals and five assists over his last seven contests, Zegras looks all the way back to close out 2023-24. The 23-year-old has 14 points, 72 shots on net, 30 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 30 appearances in an injury-riddled campaign, but his recent performance lends some optimism for 2024-25.