Zegras notched an assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Canucks.

This was Zegras' first point in four games since he returned from a a broken ankle. The 23-year-old has endured an injury-riddled campaign while earning just eight points with 56 shots on net, 30 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 24 appearances. Zegras should continue to see top-six minutes, but fantasy managers probably shouldn't expect much out of him in April.