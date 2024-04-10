Zegras scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Kings.

The third-period goal was Zegras' first since he returned from a broken ankle. He's earned a goal and four assists over his last five contests after taking a while to get back up to speed. The 23-year-old center has five goals, 12 points, 64 shots on net, 30 PIM and a minus-2 rating over 28 outings this season. He should be safe in a top-six role to close out the year since Mason McTavish (knee) is unlikely to recover in time to play before the Ducks' final game April 18 versus the Golden Knights.