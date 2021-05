Zegras notched an assist, six shots on goal and two PIM in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Blues.

Zegras earned the secondary helper on Haydn Fleury's third-period tally. The 19-year-old Zegras has picked up four points in five games since he returned from AHL San Diego and took on a center job for the Ducks. The rookie forward has 11 points, 50 shots, 12 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 22 appearances.