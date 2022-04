Zegras scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Blue Jackets.

Zegras matched Bobby Ryan's franchise record for points by a rookie with his two-point effort Sunday. The 20-year-old phenom has 21 tallies, 57 points, 167 shots on net and a minus-24 rating through 70 contests overall. Zegras hasn't slowed down in April, picking up eight points in as many games as he looks to strengthen his case for the Calder Trophy.