Lagesson didn't record a point in 10 appearances with the Ducks after he was claimed off waivers from the Maple Leafs.

Lagesson got shuffled out of a crowded defense corps in Toronto and couldn't claim a full-time role in Anaheim. At 28 years old and with just 11 points to his name over parts of four seasons, there's no guarantee Lagesson will get an NHL deal this summer as an unrestricted free agent. Even if he does, he'll likely have to settle for a two-way contract.