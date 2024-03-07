Lagesson was placed on waivers by Toronto on Thursday, Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports.

Lagesson could still be in action versus the Bruins on Thursday unless Jake McCabe (illness) is cleared to play, so a likely demotion to the minors may have to wait until Friday. Once the newly acquired Joel Edmundson can get onto the ice with Toronto, Lagesson's services will no longer be needed at the NHL level.