Lagesson was placed on waivers by Toronto on Thursday, Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports.
Lagesson could still be in action versus the Bruins on Thursday unless Jake McCabe (illness) is cleared to play, so a likely demotion to the minors may have to wait until Friday. Once the newly acquired Joel Edmundson can get onto the ice with Toronto, Lagesson's services will no longer be needed at the NHL level.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' William Lagesson: Set to return•
-
Maple Leafs' William Lagesson: Unavailable Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' William Lagesson: Not playing Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' William Lagesson: Could play Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' William Lagesson: Will miss time•
-
Maple Leafs' William Lagesson: Departs Saturday's game•