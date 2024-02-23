Lagesson (upper body) will return to the Maple Leafs' lineup Thursday versus the Golden Knights, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Lagesson is also set for top-four minutes, as he'll be paired with Morgan Rielly. The 28-year-old Lagesson missed two games with the upper-body injury. He has just three assists and nine shots on net to go with 46 hits, 33 blocked shots and 19 PIM over 25 appearances.