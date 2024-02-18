Lagesson (upper body) is "day-to-day" and has a chance to play Monday versus St. Louis, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

It was initially reported that Lagesson would miss time after leaving Saturday's game, though it now appears the injury isn't as serious as originally feared. If Lagesson can suit up against the Blues, it would be a big boost to a Toronto defensive corps currently ravaged by injuries. The 27-year-old Lagesson has three assists while averaging 14:21 of ice time through 25 games this season.