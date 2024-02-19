Lagesson (upper body) won't play Monday versus the Blues, Mark Masters of TSN reports.
Lagesson is considered day-to-day after being injured in Saturday's 9-2 win over Anaheim. He will be replaced in the lineup by Marshall Rifai, who will make his NHL debut.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' William Lagesson: Could play Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' William Lagesson: Will miss time•
-
Maple Leafs' William Lagesson: Departs Saturday's game•
-
Maple Leafs' William Lagesson: Healthy scratch more often than not•
-
Maple Leafs' William Lagesson: Good to go Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' William Lagesson: Game-time decision•