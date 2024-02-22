Lagesson (upper body) won't play Wednesday versus the Coyotes, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.
Lagesson will miss his second straight game. He was initially expected to miss time after suffering the injury Saturday, but was upgraded to day-to-day Sunday. Marshall Rifai will stick in the lineup while Lagesson and Mark Giordano (personal) are out.
