Mangiapane scored a goal on a team-leading five shots Wednesday in a 2-1 overtime loss to Toronto.

Mangiapane was the one to finally break the ice in a scoreless deadlock, banging home Matthew Tkachuk's centering feed on the doorstep with 3:27 left in regulation. After going without a goal through the first seven games of the season, Mangiapane has broken through by tallying seven times in 13 contests since the start of February.