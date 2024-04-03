Mangiapane (undisclosed) is questionable for Thursday's contest against Winnipeg, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Mangiapane has missed the Flames' past three games. He has 13 goals and 38 points in 69 appearances in 2023-24. Mangiapane is likely to serve in a top-six capacity once he's ready to return.
