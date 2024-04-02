Mangiapane (undisclosed), as expected, will not be in the lineup versus the Ducks on Tuesday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Mangiapane was already considered a doubt to suit up against Anaheim, so this news shouldn't come as a significant surprise. It will be the 27-year-old winger's third consecutive game on the shelf due to his undisclosed injury. Once cleared to play, Mangiapane will no doubt be looking to bring his eight-game goal drought to an end, having last scored March 7 versus the Lightning.