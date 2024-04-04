Mangiapane isn't available for Thursday's game against Winnipeg, according to Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.
Mangiapane was last in the lineup March 26. He has 13 goals and 38 points in 69 appearances this season. The 28-year-old is likely to play in a top-six role once he recovers.
