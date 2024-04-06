Mangiapane (undisclosed) won't play Saturday versus the Oilers, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Mangiapane will miss a fifth straight game with an undisclosed injury. Overall, the winger has 13 goals and 38 points in 69 games this year. Walker Duehr should remain on the fourth line while Mangiapane is sidelined.
