Mangiapane scored a shorthanded goal in Friday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.

Mangiapane snapped a six-game point drought with the first-period tally. He hadn't scored a goal since March 7, a span of 10 contests. The 28-year-old winger is at 14 goals, 39 points, 118 shots on net, 87 hits, 47 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 72 appearances, mainly in a middle-six role. While he still sees time in all situations, he has just four special-teams points (three on the power play, one shorthanded) this season.