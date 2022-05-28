Mangiapane played through a wrist injury in the playoffs, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Mangiapane was limited to six points and 27 shots in 12 playoff outings. The 26-year-old's dip in production was a large part of the Flames' struggles to keep pace with the Oilers in their five-game series loss in the second round. Mangiapane is set for restricted free agency this summer, and his 35-goal, 55-point regular season should command him a significant raise after he took a bridge deal in 2020.