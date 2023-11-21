Mangiapane scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kraken.

Mangiapane's tally with 4:07 left in the third period tied the game at 3-3. It was the 100th goal of his career, a milestone he reached in his 359th appearance. He snapped a six-game goal drought Monday, and he's now at 10 points, 26 shots on net, 21 hits, 25 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 17 outings this season.