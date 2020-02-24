Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Tallies two more
Mangiapane scored twice, including the game-winner, in Sunday's 4-2 win over Detroit. He had five shots and two PIM and won both of his faceoff attempts.
Mangiapane has blown up for five goals and an assist over his last three games. He registered the decisive goal Sunday, deflecting a point shots with 11 seconds left in the second period, then ice the win with an empty-netter late in the third. The 23-year-old has 15 goals and 12 assists for 27 points, all career bests.
