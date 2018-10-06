Flames' Anthony Peluso: Called up to big club
Peluso was summoned from AHL Stockton on Saturday.
Peluso was limited to two games with the Capitals last season, but he secured a one-year, two-way deal with the Flames in late August. A pesky winger with limited offensive upside, he's not worth a look in most fantasy leagues.
More News
-
Flames' Anthony Peluso: Waived for assignment•
-
Flames' Anthony Peluso: Latches on with Calgary•
-
Capitals' Anthony Peluso: Reassigned to minors•
-
Capitals' Anthony Peluso: Promoted to big club•
-
Capitals' Anthony Peluso: Placed on waivers Monday•
-
Capitals' Anthony Peluso: Heading to Washington organization•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...