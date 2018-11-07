Flames' Anthony Peluso: Promoted to big club
The Flames recalled Peluso from AHL Stockton on Wednesday.
The Flames only had 12 healthy forwards on their active roster prior to Peluso's promotion, so he'll round out the team's depth up front until Dillon Dube (concussion) is cleared to return. The 2007 sixth-round pick has notched one goal in five AHL appearances this season.
