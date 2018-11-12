Flames' Anthony Peluso: Headed back to minors
Peluso was shipped back to AHL Stockton on Monday.
Peluso appeared in just one game during this latest call-up (Nov. 7 versus Anaheim), in which he recorded one hit and a minus-1 rating while logging a paltry 4:20 of ice time. While the winger should continue to feature on the Flames' list of potential call-ups this season, he is unlikely to see much action even when he is with Calgary.
