Flames' Anthony Peluso: Rises to big club
The Flames recalled Peluso from AHL Stockton on Sunday.
Peluso has played three games for the Flames this year and averaged 4:40. The 29-year-old is known to rough things up with 29 PIM in 16 AHL games this year, so he may be a physical presence in Sunday's Battle of Alberta with Ryan Lomberg suspended.
