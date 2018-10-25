Flames' Anthony Peluso: Reassigned to AHL
Peluso was reassigned to AHL Stockton on Thursday, Kristen Anderson of The Calgary Sun reports.
Peluso draws the short straw in heading back to the AHL in order for the Flames to get two-way defenseman Travis Hamonic (face) in the lineup again. It's safe to drop Peluso since there's no telling when he might return to the top level.
